Champions League history: Who won last year’s UCL final

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off this weekend in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris. Europe’s biggest club-based event will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on CBS, Univision, TUDN, or via a livestream on Paramount+.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at how the 2020-21 Champions League tournament played out.

English Premier League side Chelsea FC took the crown last year, marking the second time they’ve won the European title. Their first one came in 2012 when they defeated Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout after regular and extra time ended in a 1-1 draw. The Blues wouldn’t see a UCL final until their next title win in 2021.

Olivier Giroud, now with AC Milan in Serie A, led Chelsea in last year’s UCL campaign with six goals, while Timo Werner wasn’t far behind with four goals and two assists. The Blues finished first in Group E, finishing the group stage as one of only four teams who didn’t lose a match. They went on to face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, easily cruising by them with a 3-0 aggregate.

They defeated Porto FC in the quarterfinal with a 2-1 aggregate, followed by eliminating Real Madrid in the semifinal with a 3-1 aggregate score. Chelsea and Madrid drew the first leg 1-1, but cruised to a 2-0 victory in the second leg thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount. Real Madrid got their revenge this year, though, as they defeated Chelsea in the quarterfinal back in April with a 5-4 aggregate score after going down 3-2 in the first leg.

Thomas Tuchel’s side met up against fellow EPL club Manchester City in the 2021 final in Portugal, as City was looking to win their first-ever UCL title. Kai Havertz scored the lone goal in the 42nd minute, sealing the win and securing Chelsea’s second-ever Champions League trophy.