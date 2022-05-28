What time will Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero fight start on Saturday, May 28

Premier Boxing Champions and Mayweather Promotions will host their next PPV on Saturday, May 28th. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will host the 10-bout card. There will be six preliminary matches before the start of the four-bout main card. The main event of the evening will feature Gervonta Davis taking on Rolando Romero for the WBA regular lightweight title.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is putting his undefeated 26-0 record on the line. He has 24 victories by knockout in his career. He is coming off a rare unanimous decision victory against Isaac Cruz in December 2021. Davis is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -1100 odds.

Ronaldo “Rolly” Romero is also undefeated and heads into this one at 14-0. He is also a knockout specialist and has 12 wins by KO in his career. His last two victories have come by knockout. Most recently, he secured the seventh-round knockout against Anthony Yigit in July of 2021. Romero is the underdog installed at +650.

Main Card

Main event : Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero; 12 rounds for lightweight title

: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero; 12 rounds for lightweight title Erislandy Lara vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan; 12 rounds for middleweight title

Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria; 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez; 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Preliminary Card