What time will Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan fight start on Saturday, May 28

Erislandy Lara and Gary O’Sullivan are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, May 28 in a lightweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By TeddyRicketson
Erislandy Lara punches Brian Castano during their WBA “regular” junior middleweight title fight at Barclays Center on March 02, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Premier Boxing Champions and Mayweather Promotions will host their next PPV on Saturday, May 28th. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will host the 10-bout card. There will be six preliminary matches before the four-bout main card. The main event of the evening will feature Gervonta Davis taking on Rolando Romero for the WBA regular lightweight title. Ahead of that fight, the co-main event will see Erislandy Lara take on Gary O’Sullivan for the WBA regular middleweight title.

Lara enters with a 28-3-3 record and has won his last three fights. His most recent loss came against Jarrett Hurd in April of 2018 when he lost by split decision. Lara is coming off a first-round knockout victory against Thomas LaManna in May of 2021.

O’Sullivan has a 31-4 record heading into this bout. He has only been able to fight twice since March of 2019 as he had two fights canceled. In January of 2021, he took a loss against Jaime Munguia when his corner threw in the towel in the 11th round. He was able to follow that up with a win in May of 2021 against Nodar Robakidze by unanimous decision.

Main Card

  • Main event: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero; 12 rounds for lightweight title
  • Erislandy Lara vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan; 12 rounds for middleweight title
  • Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria; 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez; 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Preliminary Card

  • Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams; 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jose Belloso vs. Jalil Hackett; 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Cuttino Oliver vs. Jahden Lewis; 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Mia Ellis vs. Jaica Pavilus; 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Adrian Benton vs. Jose Antonio Meza; 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Arnold Gonzalez vs. Tracey McGruder; 6 rounds, welterweight

