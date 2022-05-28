Start time for Liverpool v. Real Madrid in Champions League final

The 2022 UEFA Champions League is already here as Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off to determine who will be crowned the champions of Europe. The match is set to kick off on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Stade de France in Paris. The action will be shown on CBS, Univision, and TUDN in the United States, as well as a livestream option on the streaming service Paramount+.

Real Madrid is looking to secure their 14th UCL title with a win on Saturday, as they’re the club who has won this tournament the most throughout its history. Karim Benzema leads the competition in scoring this season with 15 goals overall, outdoing Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who notched 13 before his team was eliminated. Madrid’s last title came in 2018 when they defeated Liverpool with a score of 3-1.

EPL side Liverpool will be looking for revenge after losing out in the final to Los Blancos in 2018, even though they won the title the very next year with a 2-0 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. Mohamed Salah leads the team in scoring with eight goals throughout the tournament, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both have five each. The Reds will be looking to win their seventh UCL title.

Liverpool come into the final as the favorites to win, with odds at +110 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Real Madrid is installed at +245 on the board, with a draw in regular time sitting at +260.