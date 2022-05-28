What channel is airing Liverpool v. Real Madrid in Champions League final

Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to face off this weekend in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28 as both teams are looking for their next European trophy.

The contest will be shown live on CBS in the United States, with Spanish broadcasts on TUDN and Univision. If you don’t have access to network TV, you can also stream the game live on Paramount+. You’ll need a subscription to watch the livestream, but Paramount+ has plans as low as $4.99/month with a free trial.

Liverpool is looking for revenge of sorts after Real Madrid beat them in the 2018 final with a score of 3-1. The Reds won their sixth UCL title the very next year with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the 2019 final, but they’ll be looking for number seven over Los Blancos on Saturday. Mo Salah leads the team in scoring with eight goals throughout the tournament.

Real Madrid will look to cap off their impressive UCL run with another title win over Liverpool, which would make it their 14th UCL championship in their history. Madrid already has the most UCL titles and will hold that position for a long time, as the next closest team is AC Milan with seven. Karim Benzema has been the difference maker for this team, scoring a tournament-high 15 goals, including two hat tricks in the knockout rounds to lead his team to another final.

Liverpool is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at +105, while Real Madrid sit as underdogs at +250 on the board. A draw in regular time comes in at +260, and if that’s the case, the game will go into 30 minutes of extra time followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.