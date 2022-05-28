How to watch Liverpool v. Real Madrid via live online stream

Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to face off in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final this weekend. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28 in Paris at Stade de France, which is the home of the French national team.

If you’re looking to catch the action on TV, it won’t be difficult as it’s arguably the biggest event in club soccer each year. You can watch the broadcast on CBS in the United States while Univision and TUDN will be carrying the broadcast in Spanish. If you don’t have access to network TV, Paramount+ will be streaming the action live as well.

Liverpool will be looking for their seventh UCL title overall after their last win came in 2019 over Tottenham Hotspur. Sadio Mane has led the team in goals during this campaign, knocking in eight total throughout the course of the tournament. They’ll be looking for a bit of revenge after losing to Real Madrid in 2018 with a 3-1 final score, which ended up being Madrid’s last UCL title win. Karim Benzema has led Los Blancos — and the whole tournament — in scoring with 15 goals throughout the competition so far. He’s been the absolute difference maker for his side as they look to cap off their impressive UCL run with their 14th title.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Liverpool is favored to come out on top with odds at +110 on the board. Real Madrid comes in at +245 on the moneyline, while a draw in regular time sits at +260. Should the match be tied after regular time, they’ll be forced into 30 minutes of extra time, followed by a penalty shootout if needed.