Who will win in Liverpool v. Real Madrid UCL final?

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off this weekend in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, arguably the biggest club-based soccer event in the world each year. They’re both chasing European glory, as Real Madrid looks for their 14th European title while Liverpool is in pursuit of their seventh. The match is slated to kick off on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET, which is 9:00 p.m. local time in Paris.

The contest will be shown live on CBS in the United States, with Spanish broadcasts on TUDN and Univision. If you don’t have access to network TV, you can also stream the game live on Paramount+. You’ll need a subscription to watch the livestream, but Paramount+ has plans as low as $4.99/month with a free trial.

Liverpool v. Real Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Liverpool: +105

Draw: +260

Real Madrid: +250

Pick: Liverpool

Liverpool may have missed out on the Premier League trophy this season, finishing just one point behind champions Manchester City but they’ve already added the FA Cup and EFL Cup trophies to their case during the latest campaign. They’ll be looking to add one more on Saturday as they face off against Real Madrid for the title of European champions.

Let’s start off by saying Liverpool’s defense is really good. Like ridiculously good. They only allowed 26 goals throughout the 38-game EPL campaign this season, tied with Manchester City for a league-best. It’s not too surprising with guys like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson spanning the backline in front of Alisson between the pipes.

The Reds will have some injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s game, with Divock Origi (muscle injury) ruled out while Fabinho (hamstring), Thiago (Achilles), and Joe Gomez (ankle) all listed as questionable. They’ll still have plenty of firepower in attack with guys like Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino adding plenty of threat in the attacking third.

Real Madrid’s injury woes aren’t as dire, as David Alaba (adductor) is the only one listed as questionable ahead of Saturday’s match. With Alaba still not locked in, it’s likely that Nacho will get the start next to Eder Militao in central defense.

Madrid’s attack will generally focus on Karim Benzema, who has been on another level for Los Blancos this year. He leads the team — and the tournament — in scoring with 15 goals throughout the competition, including two hat tricks in the knockout rounds to get by formidable opponents when it looked like they might be down and out. He led La Liga in scoring this season as well, with 27 goals through 32 matches played. He tied Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele for the league’s assists leader with 13 on the campaign.

While this final could go either way, Liverpool has a frightening amount speed on the wings from Salah and Luis Diaz. Combine that with Mane’s ability to slip in behind defenders, and that could prove to be the edge for this Reds team as they look to avenge their last UCL final loss to Real Madrid in 2018.

