Best prop bets to consider for Liverpool v. Real Madrid in UCL final

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off this weekend in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final as both teams are chasing down another European trophy. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28. It’ll be available to watch on CBS, TUDN, and Univision in the United States with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Ahead of Saturday’s action, let’s go through a couple of our favorite prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool to score first goal (-140)

While both teams will almost certainly get on the score sheet, Real Madrid has been more lethal in the second half throughout the majority of this tournament. Sure, they’ve scored some early goals, including Karim Benzema’s impressive first half hat trick in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Chelsea, but they’ve been the comeback kings throughout the tournament as well. Liverpool might have had an easier path to the final than Los Blancos did, but they’ve been able to score early and score often in many cases. Take Liverpool’s attack spearheaded by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to get the first goal on the night.

Both teams to score (-160)

This one seems like a no brainer, but it’s safe to say that both teams will get at least one goal in. These two sides have dangerous world-class attacking players who know how to get in behind defenders and slip one past the keeper. Both sides have only been shut out once throughout the whole tournament, finding the back of the net in every single match otherwise.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.