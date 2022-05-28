Best player props to consider for Liverpool v. Real Madrid in UCL final

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off this weekend in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final as both teams are chasing down another European trophy. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28. It’ll be available to watch on CBS, TUDN, and Univision in the United States with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Ahead of Saturday’s action, let’s go through a couple of our favorite player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Karim Benzema, last scorer (+350)

If there’s anything you can all but guarantee, it’s that Karim Benzema will get at least one in the back of the net. He leads the entire tournament in scoring with 15 goals throughout the campaign, and he’s come up incredibly clutch for Los Blancos in some vital win-or-go-home situations. Benzema has helped carry this team through the tournament and kept them alive even when facing elimination, scoring in the last four UCL games straight. In those four matches, he’s knocked in a staggering seven goals, including a first half hat trick in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Chelsea.

You can take Benzema as an anytime scorer for +125 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but he’s been absolutely lethal in the second half throughout the tournament, especially with those late game winners.

Mohamed Salah, 2 or more shots on target (+150)

Salah is Liverpool’s leading scorer this season, both in UCL play and EPL. He’s knocked in eight goals in UCL while logging 23 in the 2021-22 EPL campaign through 35 appearances. As far as shots, he hasn’t taken less than two shots in any game throughout this entire tournament. He failed to long any shots on target in the semifinal series against Villarreal, but he logged two on-frame shots in each of the six group stage matches, while putting two on target against Benfica in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Salah and the rest of the Reds will turn up the heat in the final, as their speedy attack will likely be the key to unlocking their seventh UCL championship. Expect Salah to be dangerous and get in on goal as much as possible on Saturday.

