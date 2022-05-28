How the public is betting the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, as both teams are chasing down their next European trophy. Liverpool will be seeking its seventh UCL title while Real Madrid, already Europe’s most decorated club in UCL, will be chasing their 14th championship.

The match is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28 at Stade de France in Paris. It’ll be available to watch on CBS in the United States, with a Spanish language broadcast on Univision and TUDN. If you don’t have access to network television, Paramount+ will offer a livestream on their platform as well.

Champions League final betting splits

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool (+105): 46% handle, 45% bets

Draw (+265): 4% handle, 8% bets

Real Madrid (+255): 50% handle, 47% bets

Liverpool has proven to be one of the premier scoring clubs in the world, and their 94 EPL goals rank just third behind Manchester City and Bayern Munich among the top leagues in Europe. Ahead of the UCL final, they will face a Real Madrid club that has conceded at least one goal in seven of its last ten matches.

On the other side, Real Madrid has displayed toughness and grit on their path to the UCL final. They clinched the La Liga title with four games left, meaning they will be well-rested in comparison to Liverpool. Real rallied to overcome Paris Saint-German in the Round of 16 and went to extra time to handle Chelsea in the quarterfinals. The club has displayed what it takes to claw its way to victory.

With 47 percent of the bets, there is a belief that Real Madrid will add a 14th UCL championship to their resume and it's hard to argue against the reasoning. Real Madrid will make their fifth UCL final appearance in the last 10 years and won the previous four times. Simply put, they rarely lose out when finding themselves in the final and have shown what it takes to win on the path here. Come Saturday, Los Blancos will add another UCL title to their decorated history.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.