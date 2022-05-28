What Paris forecast has in store for Liverpool v. Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League final is set to get under way on Saturday, May 28 with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. ET. Real Madrid will face off against EPL side Liverpool as both teams will battle to be crowned the champions of Europe in 2022. This year’s final is being held at Stade de France in Paris, the home of the French national team.

Nothing can ruin a sporting event for both fans and players faster than bad weather. Wind, rain, and snow don’t mix well especially with soccer, but we’ve all seen plenty of games that continue on in inclement weather. Let’s take a look at the weather forecast for the UCL final on Saturday.

The match is set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time, and luckily the weather is supposed to be relatively pleasant. The high for the day is 65 degrees, but around kickoff it’s set to be a bit lower, around 58 degrees, with a low of 45 for the night. It will be partly cloudy with some winds up around 10-12 miles per hour, but there’s only an 8 percent chance of rain throughout the entire night, so that bodes well for the game itself.

Saturday’s final can be seen in the United States on CBS, Univision, TUDN, or via livestream on Paramount+.