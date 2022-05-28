USFL standings heading into Week 7

There are just four weekends remaining in the USFL regular season before the top 2 teams from each division head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio.

Birmingham Stallions has the best record in the league at 6-0 and lead the South Division by two games over the New Orleans Breakers (4-2). The Tampa Bay Bandits are 3-3 and still within striking distance of second place.

In the North Division, the New Jersey Generals remain in first place with a 5-1 record and are riding high on a five-game win streak. They are two games clear of the second place Philadelphia Stars. The Generals only loss is a 28-24 loss to the Stallions in Week 1. So far it looks like both teams are aiming for a rematch in Canton.

USFL Week 7 standings NORTH Team W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY CONF DIV STRK NORTH Team W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY CONF DIV STRK 1 Generals 5-1 0.833 132 105 3-0 2-1 - 3-0 W5 2 Stars 3-3 0.500 141 153 2-2 1-1 - 2-1 W1 3 Panthers 1-5 0.167 104 113 1-2 0-3 - 1-2 L3 4 Maulers 1-5 0.167 76 138 0-2 1-3 - 0-3 L1 SOUTH W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY CONF DIV STRK 1 Stallions 6-0 1.000 162 109 3-0 3-0 - 3-0 W6 2 Breakers 4-2 0.667 136 101 3-1 1-1 - 2-1 W1 3 Bandits 3-3 0.500 112 134 1-1 2-2 - 1-2 L1 4 Gamblers 1-5 0.167 132 142 0-3 1-2 - 0-3 L5

