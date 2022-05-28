USFL standings heading into Week 7

There are just four weekends remaining in the USFL regular season before the top 2 teams from each division head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio.
Birmingham Stallions has the best record in the league at 6-0 and lead the South Division by two games over the New Orleans Breakers (4-2). The Tampa Bay Bandits are 3-3 and still within striking distance of second place.
In the North Division, the New Jersey Generals remain in first place with a 5-1 record and are riding high on a five-game win streak. They are two games clear of the second place Philadelphia Stars. The Generals only loss is a 28-24 loss to the Stallions in Week 1. So far it looks like both teams are aiming for a rematch in Canton.
USFL Week 7 standings
|NORTH
|Team
|W-L-T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|HOME
|AWAY
|CONF
|DIV
|STRK
|1
|Generals
|5-1
|0.833
|132
|105
|3-0
|2-1
|-
|3-0
|W5
|2
|Stars
|3-3
|0.500
|141
|153
|2-2
|1-1
|-
|2-1
|W1
|3
|Panthers
|1-5
|0.167
|104
|113
|1-2
|0-3
|-
|1-2
|L3
|4
|Maulers
|1-5
|0.167
|76
|138
|0-2
|1-3
|-
|0-3
|L1
|SOUTH
|W-L-T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|HOME
|AWAY
|CONF
|DIV
|STRK
|1
|Stallions
|6-0
|1.000
|162
|109
|3-0
|3-0
|-
|3-0
|W6
|2
|Breakers
|4-2
|0.667
|136
|101
|3-1
|1-1
|-
|2-1
|W1
|3
|Bandits
|3-3
|0.500
|112
|134
|1-1
|2-2
|-
|1-2
|L1
|4
|Gamblers
|1-5
|0.167
|132
|142
|0-3
|1-2
|-
|0-3
|L5
