USFL schedule this week: Full list of games, kick off times for Week 7

Week 7 of the USFL season will hail from Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, on Saturday as the spring league starts its stretch run.

USA Network will broadcast the early game Saturday as the New Jersey Generals (5-1) will try to extend their win streak to six games when they take on the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3). The Generals lead the North Division and are a four-point favorite on DraftKings sportsbook.

FS1 gets the 9 p.m. game between the 4-2 New Orleans Breakers, fresh off of a 26-16 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers, and Michigan Panthers (1-5), losers of three straight including a 33-17 decision to the Birmingham Stallions in Week 6. New Orleans is a six-point favorite.

The undefeated hometown favorite Birmingham Stallions (6-0) will line up Sunday afternoon on FOX to take on Pittsburgh Maulers (1-5). The Stallions have shown no signs of stopping this season and are a massive 12.5-point favorite.

Peacock will stream the Sunday evening game between the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) and Houston Gamblers (1-5). The Stars held off the Bandits, 35-28, in a back-and-forth contest last weekend while a Houston fell short in a 26-25 loss to New Jersey.

USFL schedule: Week 7

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET — New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits — USA Network

Saturday, 9 p.m. ET — New Orleans Breakers vs. Michigan Panthers — FS1

Sunday, 2 p.m. ET — Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — Fox

Sunday, 6 p.m. ET — Philadelphia Stars vs. Houston Gamblers — Peacock