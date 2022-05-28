Full list of odds for Week 7 of the USFL season

We’ve reached Week 7 of the USFL and as usual, we have four intriguing matchups on tap for the weekend.

The most competitive game of the weekend should be the Sunday night matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and the Houston Gamblers at 6 p.m. ET. This is the case despite the Gamblers sliding on a five-game losing streak. The Stars enter as a slight three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and this projects to be the highest-scoring matchup of the weekend with a total of 44.

Another intriguing battle just for the blowout potential will feature the Birmingham Stallions taking on the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The Stallions are the only remaining undefeated team in the league while the Maulers have been arguably the worst team in the USFL. The Stallions are a heavy 12.5-point favorite heading into the matchup.

Here’s our full list of odds heading into Week 7 of the USFL season available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Generals vs. Bandits

Point spread: Generals -4

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Generals -165, Bandits +145

Breakers vs. Panthers

Point spread: Breakers -6

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Breakers -260, Panthers +210

Stallions vs. Maulers

Point spread: Stallions -12.5

Total: 41

Moneyline: Stallions -760, Maulers +525

Stars vs. Gamblers

Point spread: Stars -3

Total: 44

Moneyline: Stars -170, Gamblers +150

