How to watch, what to watch for Generals vs. Bandits in Week 7 of 2022 USFL season

We’ve reached Week 7 of the USFL season and the Saturday slate will kick off at noon ET with a showdown between the New Jersey Generals and Tampa Bay Bandits on USA Network.

New Jersey (5-1) is cruising on a five-game winning streak heading to this matchup and is coming off a close 26-25 victory over the Houston Gamblers last week. Trailing in the final moments of the game, quarterback Luis Perez was able to find the endzone on a QB sneak with no time left to lift the Generals over the top.

Tampa Bay (3-3) was not so lucky last week as it fell to the Philadelphia Stars 35-28. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was chucking the ball all over the field in the loss, going 27-40 for 333 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

How to watch Generals vs. Bandits

Game date: Saturday, May 28

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Generals -4

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline odds: Generals -165, Bandits +145

Best bet: Over 42.5

This has the chance to be a fireworks show with Perez and Ta’amu lighting it up threw the air. Hammer the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.