How to watch, what to watch for Breakers vs. Panthers in Week 7 of 2022 USFL season

We’ve reached Week 7 of the USFL season and the Saturday slate will wrap up at 9 p.m. ET ET with a showdown between the New Orleans Breakers and Michigan Panthers on FS1.

New Orleans (4-2) was able to pick up another win last Sunday when handling the Pittsburgh Maulers in a 26-16 victory. The Breakers got great help on defense from Ike Brown, who came away with two inceptions including a pick-six for the evening. Running back Anthony Jones ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on offense.

Michigan (1-5) dropped its third straight game when getting bulldozed by the Birmingham Stallions 33-17 last Saturday. The Panthers trailed by just two heading into a fourth quarter before two Stallions touchdown and an interception put them behind the eight-ball for good.

How to watch Breakers vs. Panthers

Game date: Saturday, May 28

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Breakers -6

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline odds: Breakers -260, Panthers +210

Best bet: Panthers +6

Michigan have mostly played opponents close even with its struggles and could’ve easily had Birmingham sweating towards the end of the fourth if it weren’t for a disastrous start to the quarter. Take the Panthers to cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.