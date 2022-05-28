Breaking down the weather for Indy 500 on Sunday

The Indy 500 will be held this weekend for the 106th time. The race will take place on Sunday, May 29th and get started at 12:45 p.m. ET from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indianapolis spring weather does not appear to be much of a factor during Sunday’s race with a low percentage chance of precipitation.

Scott Dixon is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. Last year’s winner was Helio Castroneves, but he has +2800 odds to win it again for the 17th best chance to repeat.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Indianapolis 500 this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Sunday, May 29

Hi 84°, Low 65°: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon, 7% chance of rain