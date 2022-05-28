What time is the 2022 Indy 500 and how long will the race last?

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock Premium. Helio Castroneves is the reigning winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves won last year’s race in 2:37:19.3846. The Indy 500 typically lasts around three hours. In 2020, Takuma Sato won in 3:10:05.0880 while Simon Pagenaud was victorious in 2019 finishing in 2:50:39.2797. Scott Dixon has pole position for this year’s race and he won in 2008. He finished in 3:28:57.6792.

Dixon has the best odds to win the 2022 Indianapolis 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Alex Palou (+600), Pato O’Ward (+900), Rinus Veekay (+1100) and Josef Newgarden (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.