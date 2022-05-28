 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Indy 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Indianapolis 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
NTT IndyCar series driver Juan Pablo Montoya (6) drives into turn one during practice for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock Premium. Helio Castroneves is the reigning winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves won last year’s race in 2:37:19.3846. The Indy 500 typically lasts around three hours. In 2020, Takuma Sato won in 3:10:05.0880 while Simon Pagenaud was victorious in 2019 finishing in 2:50:39.2797. Scott Dixon has pole position for this year’s race and he won in 2008. He finished in 3:28:57.6792.

Dixon has the best odds to win the 2022 Indianapolis 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Alex Palou (+600), Pato O’Ward (+900), Rinus Veekay (+1100) and Josef Newgarden (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

