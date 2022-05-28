How to watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers in Game 6 via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Carolina continued its home-ice success in Game 5 with a 3-1 win over New York to take a 3-2 series lead. The Hurricanes and Rangers swapped first-period goals and then the game took a heavy turn to defense and clearing pucks. In the second period Carolina got a power-play after Rangers forward Frank Vatrano was sent off for hooking. The Hurricanes power play, which has struggled most of the series, came up big when it needed to.

Teravainen’s goal, his seventh straight game with a point at home, gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead and Andrei Svechnikov added a breakaway goal in the third for the final.

DraftKings sportsbook has Game 6 as a pick ‘em with both teams betting at -110.

Date: Saturday, May 27

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

