Picks for Hurricanes vs. Rangers in Game 6 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan. The Hurricanes took a 3-2 series lead after a 3-1 win in Game 5 on Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers: Game 6 prediction (Hurricanes lead 3-2)

Goal Line: Hurricanes +1.5 (-300); Rangers -1.5 (+235)

Hurricanes: -110

Rangers: -110

Over/Under: Over 5 (-140); Under 5 (+120)

Carolina has to win a game on the road right? But the Rangers were down 3-1 against the Penguins and fought back. Despite both teams holding strong at home this series has been hard to figure. The Hurricanes smothered Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin by holding them a combined two shots on goal. Those three are going to be very aggressive in Game 6 and I expect that will be enough to give the blueshirts the nod and extend this one to seven.

Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+235).

