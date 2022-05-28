Ottawa Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Ottawa Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The race was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic but is making its long-awaited return this weekend. The marathon will start bright and early Sunday morning at 7 a.m. ET. Information about this race can be found in this participant guide.

Start time

There will be five corrals that racers will be sorted into and they correspond to your bib color. The race will begin at 7 a.m. ET sharp.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2022 Ottawa race is live and in person. If you are wanting to track the progress of an individual racer, make sure you download the Run Ottawa app.

Course map

The start and finish line will both be at the Ottawa City Hall.

An interactive course map can be found here.

Weather

At AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Sunday looks good. The weather description is “nice with clouds and sun”. The high will be 79 degrees with the low at 56 (both temps are Fahrenheit). There is a 4% chance of rain.

Prize money

The top male and female of the 2022 Tartan Ottawa International Marathon will win $24,000 in prize money. Keep in mind these are Canadian dollars and it converts to $18,854 American dollars.

Who won the last race?

Kenyan Albert Korir had the fastest time for a male runner in 2019 and finished in 2:08:03. The course record for a male participant was set in 2014 by Yemane Tsegay who finished in 2:06:54.

The fastest female runner in 2019 was Tigist Girma who finished in 2:26:34 and marked the 10th straight victory for an Ethiopian competitor. The record for a female runner was set in 2019 by Gelete Burka who finished in 2:22:17.