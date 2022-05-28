Buffalo Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Buffalo Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The race will begin on Delaware Ave. between Huron & Mohawk Streets. The marathon will start bright and early at 6:30 a.m. ET sharp. Information for the 2022 Buffalo Marathon can be found in the extensive participant guide.

Start time

How to watch

The best way to watch the Buffalo Marathon is in person. If you are wanting to track a particular participant’s progress, the RaceJoy app is suggested.

Course map

The race will start near the intersection of Delaware and Huron streets. The finish line will be near Franklin St.

A course map can be found here. Road closures affected by the race can be found on the 32nd page of the participation guide.

Weather

At AccuWeather, the weather looks great for a Sunday race. The weather description is “warmer with lots of sun”. The high is 77 while the low is 62 and there is a 1% chance of rain.

Prize money

There is prize money available if you are able to set the course record. If you set the record in the Open Division you can win $1,000 while you will win $200 if you set the Masters Division record.

Who won the last race?

The fastest male runner in the 2021 Buffalo Marathon was Peter Rindfuss who finished in 2:31:12. Lindsay Piraino was the fastest female competitor last year finishing the race in 3:10:57.