Wyoming Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Marathon will take place this weekend. The marathon will start at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 29th. Wyoming is in the mountain time zone so if you are local, it will start at 7 a.m. ET. The Wyoming marathon takes place in Medicine Bow National Forest between Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Information for the 2022 Wyoming Marathon can be found here.

Start time

The marathon will start at 7 a.m. local time. It will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch

the only way to catch the action for the Wyoming Marathon will be in person.

Course map

The marathon will start at Lincoln Monument Rest Area neat Exit 323 on I-80. This will be 10 miles east of Laramie, Wyoming. The course runs through the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Link to map

Weather

At AccuWeather, it will likely be a rainy race day. The weather description is “cloudy with showers around”. The high will be 59 with a low of 36 and there is an 85% chance of rain.

Who won the last race?

The fastest male participant was Steve Kindred who ran the 2021 Wyoming marathon in 2:50:12.

The fastest female runner last year was Rebecca Peterson who finished the marathon in 4:01:25.