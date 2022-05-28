Major League Soccer schedule for Saturday, May 28

Major League Soccer enters Week 14 with a full slate of games across the league. With every team in the league in action this weekend, we have 14 games to watch, kicking off on Saturday, May 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

MLS games are relatively easy to find in the United States, with most games being streamed live on ESPN+. Some matches will be shown across network channels like ESPN, FS1, and ABC throughout the season as well, with Spanish language broadcasts often found on UniMas, TUDN, Univision, and ESPN Deportes. Aside from ESPN+, livestreams are generally available on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Saturday’s slate sees the majority of the games, while the final two matches of the week will be played on Sunday. The Colorado Rapids, who finished first in the Western Conference last season, will take on conference newcomers Nashville SC in their first meeting of the season. Nashville finished third in the Eastern Conference last season while they currently sit in sixth place with 19 points through 13 games. Led by Hany Mukhtar, they’ll look to bounce back from a 2-2 draw with Atlanta last weekend.

Colorado has had a mediocre start to the season, sitting in ninth place with 18 points, though the west is tight enough that they’re only eight points out of first place. They logged a big 1-0 win over the Sounders last week thanks to a second half goal from Jonathan Lewis, so they’ll look to keep that momentum going into this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rapids as favorites to win with odds at -105 on the board, while Nashville sits at +310. CJ Sapong and Mukhtar lead Nashville with four goals each while both teams have scored 15 goals on the season. The Rapids are unbeaten at home this season, going 5-0-2 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, which makes me lean toward the home side to get the job done. Take the Rapids at -105.

Elsewhere, Minnesota United will play host to the reigning MLS Cup champions, New York City FC. Kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET, NYCFC will look to jump into first place with a win as they sit just one point behind the Philadelphia Union in the east. Minnesota is sitting below the playoff line in eighth place with 18 points, but with a win they could potentially jump into fifth place depending on how other results go in the Western Conference. The Loons are led by Robin Lod, who has six goals and one assist on the season as United looks to log their second consecutive win.

NYCFC is on a roll, riding a seven-game unbeaten streak that includes five wins and two draws. Victor Castellanos is looking to defend his Golden Boot title as he’s already logged seven goals through 10 appearances this season. He sits tied for third in the league with Adam Buksa and a handful of other players.

DraftKings Sportsbook has NYCFC as the favorites, installed at +120 on the board while Minnesota United sits at +230. I’m inclined to agree with the odds in this case as NYCFC is on an absolute tear right now. Take the defending champs to get a win on the road, even though they’ve only been able to grab one win outside of Yankee Stadium so far this season.

Here’s a full look at Saturday’s schedule ahead of the weekend’s action.

MLS schedule — Saturday, May 28

LAFC v. San Jose Earthquakes

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV info: UniMas, TUDN, fubo TV

Odds: LAFC -200, Draw +350, San Jose +550

Atlanta United v. Columbus Crew

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: Atlanta -105, Draw +260, Columbus +300

New York Red Bulls v. DC United

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: NYRB -155, Draw +295, DC United +450

Toronto FC v. Chicago Fire

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: Toronto +195, Draw +245, Chicago +145

Montreal v. FC Cincinnati

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: Montreal -155, Draw +320, Cincinnati +400

New England Revolution v. Philadelphia Union

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: New England +115, Draw +250, Philadelphia +245

Orlando City v. FC Dallas

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: Orlando +110, Draw +255, Dallas +250

Inter Miami v. Portland Timbers

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: Miami +145, Draw +245, Portland +190

Minnesota United v. New York City FC

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: Minnesota +230, Draw +255, NYCFC +120

Colorado Rapids v. Nashville SC

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: Rapids -105, Draw +255, Nashville +310

Sporting Kansas City v. Vancouver Whitecaps

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: SKC -135, Draw +285, Vancouver +370

Real Salt Lake v. Houston Dynamo

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV info: ESPN+

Odds: RSL -105, Draw +265, Houston +285