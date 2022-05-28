Pick on the Moneyline for Rockies-Nationals Game 2 on Saturday

Joan Adon’s first full season at the major league level has been a rough one and he will look to break out of it for the home-standing Washington Nationals on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado Rockies vs Washington Nationals (-115, 9.5) - 6:05 PM Eastern

In Adon’s nine starts this season, the Nationals are 1-8 with all eight losses coming by at least three runs with Adon posting a 6.97 ERA and 5.9 walks per nine innings.

The Rockies counter with Chad Kuhl, who has allowed approximately one run in four of his five starts this season after spending the 2021 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kuhl has an ERA of 3.20 overall away from Coors Field this season with just one home run allowed in 25.1 innings across his five road starts.

The Rockies and Nationals both have struggling bullpen with both posting ERAs above 4.00 and the Rockies last in the league in bullpen ERA, but gets to face the lowest scoring home offense in the National League with Washington hitting .216 at home with 2.9 runs per game.

The Nationals have the worst home win percentage in the National league at 7-17 and with Adon’s ERA higher at home than on the road, the Rockies will take this matchup in a Saturday doubleheader between these teams.

The Play: Rockies -105

