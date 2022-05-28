NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for May 28th

Seven of the eight NCAA Softball Super Regional series continue on Saturday, with the Oklahoma State Cowboys sweeping the Clemson Tigers to become the first team to advance to the 2022 Women’s College World Series after wins on Thursday and Friday.

The Florida Gators and Virginia Tech Hokies will pick up where they left off before the weather came in Friday night. The Hokies lead 6-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning, and they’ll pick it up beginning at 10:02 a.m. Saturday morning. Game 2 of that series scheduled to start at noon.

Here is the complete NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for Saturday, May 28th:

No. 16 UCF vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (leads 1-0)

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, UCF 0

Game 2: May 28, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3*: May 29, TBD

No. 14 Florida vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech

Game 1: Top 5th: Gators 0, Hokies 6, resumes 10:02 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: May 28, noon ET (ESPN)

Game 3*: May 29, TBD

Texas vs. No. 4 Arkansas (series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Arkansas 7, Texas 1

Game 2: Texas 3, Arkansas 1

Game 3: May 28, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 UCLA (leads 1-0)

Game 1: UCLA 3, Duke 2

Game 2: May 28, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3*: May 29, TBD

No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Oklahoma State (wins 2-0)

Game 1: Oklahoma State 2, Clemson 0

Game 2: Oklahoma State 5, Clemson 1

No. 9 Northwestern (leads 1-0) vs. No. 8 Arizona State

Game 1: Northwestern 4, Arizona State 3 (11 inn)

Game 2: May 28, 11 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3*: May 29, TBD

Oregon State (leads 1-0) vs. Stanford

Game 1: Oregon State 3, Stanford 1

Game 2: May 28, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Game 3*: May 29, TBD

Arizona (leads 1-0) vs. Mississippi State

Game 1: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2 (8 inn)

Game 2: May 28, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Game 3*: May 29, TBD

*if necessary