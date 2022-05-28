Who has reached the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

The 2022 Women’s College World Series returns to its traditional home of ASA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on June 2nd, with eight super regional winning teams from the NCAA Softball Championship heading to the showcase event for the sport.

Hall of Fame Stadium has hosted this event every year but one since 1990, and the TV coverage and media interest grows each year. It should help the crowds in OKC to have two in-state teams as well, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys were the first team to qualify for this year’s event, and the Oklahoma Sooners having been the No. 1 team in the country for the entire season.

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma State (swept Clemson 2-0)

2022 Women’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: 2:30 p.m., ESPN



Game 3: 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 3 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 5: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, June 4 (Winners Bracket)

Game 7: 3 p.m., ABC

Game 8: 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 5 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 9: 3 p.m., ABC

Game 10: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, June 6 (Flip Day, losers bracket teams must win twice to advance)

Game 11: 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: 2:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

Game 13: 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 14: 9:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

WCWS Finals, June 8-10

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3: Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN