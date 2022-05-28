Who has reached the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

The 2022 Women’s College World Series returns to its traditional home of ASA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on June 2nd, with eight super regional winning teams from the NCAA Softball Championship heading to the showcase event for the sport.
Hall of Fame Stadium has hosted this event every year but one since 1990, and the TV coverage and media interest grows each year. It should help the crowds in OKC to have two in-state teams as well, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys were the first team to qualify for this year’s event, and the Oklahoma Sooners having been the No. 1 team in the country for the entire season.
Teams that have qualified for the 2022 Women’s College World Series
Oklahoma State (swept Clemson 2-0)
2022 Women’s College World Series Schedule
All times ET
Thursday, June 2
Game 1: 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, June 3 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)
Game 5: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, June 4 (Winners Bracket)
Game 7: 3 p.m., ABC
Game 8: 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, June 5 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)
Game 9: 3 p.m., ABC
Game 10: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, June 6 (Flip Day, losers bracket teams must win twice to advance)
Game 11: 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: 2:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN
Game 13: 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 14: 9:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN
WCWS Finals, June 8-10
Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3: Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN