Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The lightweight division gets the spotlight Saturday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Gervonta “Tank” Davis puts his WBA “regular” lightweight title on the line against Rolando Romero. The full card will air as a Showtime PPV and the main event is scheduled to get going at around 11:15 p.m. ET.

Davis comes into the bout with a record of 26-0 and is a -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total rounds is installed at 6.5 with the under favored at -120. The favored winning method is Davis by stoppage at -400, while a Davis decision is +500. Romero is 14-0 and holds the WBA’s interim lightweight title. Romero by stoppage is listed at +1000 and an upset decision is +1200.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the bout, with scores after each round until we have a winner. Follow along below!

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero round-by-round results

