Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The middleweight division features a host of champions, with nobody sitting in undisputed status now that Canelo Álvarez is busy at super middleweight and heavier. On Saturday, Erislandy Lara and Gary O’Sullivan face off in title bout involving the second or third tier of the division, depending on how you assess the rest.

Lara is putting his WBA “regular” title on the line against O’Sullivan at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as an undercard bout on the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero Showtime PPV. The main event is expected to get going in the 11 p.m. ET hour, so we can expect the Lara-O’Sullivan bout to get started around 10:15, give or take.

Lara is a sizable favorite with -1800 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lara by stoppage is -215 and by decision is +185. O’Sullivan by stoppage is +1400 and by decision is +2000.

We’ll be updating throughout the fight with round-by-round results and scoring until a winner and WBA middleweight champ is decided.

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD