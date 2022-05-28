Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Who will the winner Davis fight next?

With a vicious counter left hand at 2:39 in the sixth round, Gervonta Davis knocked out Rolando Romero to retain the WBA lightweight championship to stay undefeated in the lightweight division at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night. And one of the most talented and wide-open divisions in all of boxing finally got a bit more clarity.

Davis (27-0) has the “regular” WBA title already, but that’s the fractional title as George Kambosos has the “super” belt by that governing body. The Aussie Kambosos also has the IBF, WBO, and the lineal championship from Ring Magazine.

Kambosos (20-0) will face the WBC champion Devin Haney (27-0) next Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. And while Kambosos will be in his home country in what will be a wild crowd at Marvel Stadium (capacity 56,000), he’ll be an underdog to Haney who is a -185 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. And whomever walks out of Melbourne with all those belts will likely be the required opponent for Davis by the WBA.

So expect a superfight between two undefeated lightweights after this, because Davis-Romero and Kambosos-Haney reduces the glut of undefeated fighters at 135 lbs. by two. And for once, we should have a true undisputed champion in a weight class as all the belts will be consolidated after these three bouts.