Dodgers place second baseman Max Muncy on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed infielder Max Muncy on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, per the team’s Twitter page. Muncy had been day-to-day, missing games on Thursday and Friday before heading to the IL.

Muncy has played in 41 games but has had a horrible season at the plate. He is only batting .150 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs. The best-case scenario for Los Angeles would see Muncy quickly returning from the injury and getting out of this cold streak he has been on.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers selected the contract of outfielder Kevin Pillar. Los Angeles has one of the deepest rosters in the league so the loss of Muncy won’t set them back that much. Pillar will likely be used in defensive situations and may see a rare start to give someone an off day. Whenever Muncy is healthy, Pillar will likely be headed back down to the team’s Triple-A affiliate.