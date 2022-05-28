French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, May 29

The round of 16 for the 2022 French Open will begin on Sunday with four matches in the men’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET on both the Tennis Channel and Peacock and will continue on through the afternoon.

The day will begin with the defending champ Novak Djokovic in action and will carry on with 13-time French Open Rafael Nadal stepping onto the clay court later in the morning. The day will wrap up with 19-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz in action in the afternoon.

Sunday, May 29 schedule

6:30 a.m. ET*

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 15 Diego Schwartzman

8:30 a.m. ET*

No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

9:00 a.m. ET*

No. 5 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 9 Felix Auger Aliassime

2:45 p.m. ET*

No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 21 Karen Khachanov

*All times estimated

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the round of 16 matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.