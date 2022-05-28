Vinicius Jr. puts Real Madrid in front of Liverpool in 2022 Champions League final

Real Madrid looked like it would take a lead into halftime against Liverpool in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, but VAR said differently to keep the scores level. The Spanish giants kept up the pressure early in the second half and eventually, Vinicius Jr. found some space to set up the opening goal of the game.

VINICIUS JR. BREAKTHROUGH FOR REAL MADRID. pic.twitter.com/GVzH0BsgvZ — Champions League final on CBS & Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 28, 2022

Vinicius Jr. continues to show up in big moments for Real Madrid, who have developed the forward into a world-class player. Even with its pursuit of Kylian Mbappe falling short, Madrid can be happy knowing Vinicius Jr. will continue to be a fixture on the wing for years to come. There was a good ball from Federico Valverde as well, who found space in Liverpool’s defense.

Real Madrid closed as a +250 moneyline underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. After Vinicius Jr.’s goal, the Spanish side is -160 to lift the Champions League trophy.