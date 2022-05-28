French Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, May 29

The round of 16 for the 2022 French Open will begin on Sunday with four matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on both the Tennis Channel and Peacock, and will continue on through the morning.

Two of the top four favorites in the tournament will highlight the morning slate as Leylah Annie Fernandez battles Amanda Anisimova. The morning will wrap up with Jil Teichmann taking on Sloane Stephens.

Sunday, May 29 schedule

5:00 a.m. ET*

Martina Trevisan vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

6:00 a.m. ET*

No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. No. 27 Amanda Anisimova

7:30 a.m. ET*

No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. No. 31 Elise Mertens

10:30 a.m. ET*

No. 23 Jil Teichmann vs. Sloane Stephens

*All times estimated

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.