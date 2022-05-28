George Springer out of Blue Jays lineup Saturday vs. Angels

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is out of the team’s lineup for their game on Saturday night, per the team’s official Twitter account. Springer doesn’t carry an injury designation and the team hasn’t released if he is hurt so it is likely to just be an off day.

Toronto is probably giving Springer a day off to get out of his head about his performance on Friday night. Leading off, Springer went 0-4 with a strikeout bringing his batting average down to .271 for the season. Prior to Friday’s series opener with the Los Angeles Angels, Spring had been riding a modest nine-game hitting streak.

Springer had been the DH as the Blue Jays have played around with their outfield alignment so far this season. For Saturday’s game, Teoscar Hernandez will be in right field, Cavan Biggio in left, Bradley Zimmer will play center and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be the designated hitter.

Unless we get more information about a tweaked injury, expect this to be a short absence for Springer and he will likely be back in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale.