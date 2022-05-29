When do 2022 NBA Finals start?

The 2022 NBA Finals matchup is officially set with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors for the championship. Golden State will have homecourt advantage in the series due to a superior overall record.

The Finals are set to begin Thursday, June 2 with Game 1. The contest will tip at 9:00 p.m. ET and as always, will be available on ABC. The network will broadcast each game of the Finals.

Here’s a look a the full schedule for this year’s Finals, with location, dates, times and TV information.

NBA Finals 2022 schedule

Game 1: Celtics @ Warriors, Thursday, June 2, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Celtics @ Warriors, Sunday, June 5, 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Warriors @ Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Warriors @ Celtics, Friday, June 10, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 5: Celtics @ Warriors, Monday, June 13, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 6: Warriors @ Celtics, Thursday, June 16, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 7: Celtics @ Warriors, Sunday, June 19, 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Games 5-7 are played if necessary.