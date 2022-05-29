F1 practice start time: When the Spanish Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula 1 is headed back to Europe this week after a stop in Miami. The Spanish Grand Prix airs Sunday with Max Verstappen looking to claim his third straight victory. Charles Leclerc has emerged as his primary adversary, although Sergio Pérez has added a pair of second place finishes.
The race week gets underway on Friday with a pair of practices, and then a third on Saturday morning. The first practice airs on ESPN2 and then next two air on ESPNU. All three will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.
Verstappen is the pre-race weekend favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -105 odds to win. Leclerc follows at +135 and then it’s a sizable drop to Carlos Sainz at +1100. Defending champ Lewis Hamilton is listed at +3500.
How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix
Practice 1: Friday, May 20th, 8:00 a.m., ESPN2
Practice 2: Friday, May 20th, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 3: Saturday, May 21st, 7:00 a.m., ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN
Entry list
2022 Spanish Grand Prix, starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|2
|Max Verstappen
|1
|3
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|55
|4
|George Russell
|63
|5
|Sergio Pérez
|11
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|3
|10
|Mick Schumacher
|47
|11
|Lando Norris
|4
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|24
|16
|Sebastian Vettel
|5
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|18
|19
|Alexander Albon
|23
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|6