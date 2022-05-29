F1 practice start time: When the Spanish Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula 1 is headed back to Europe this week after a stop in Miami. The Spanish Grand Prix airs Sunday with Max Verstappen looking to claim his third straight victory. Charles Leclerc has emerged as his primary adversary, although Sergio Pérez has added a pair of second place finishes.

The race week gets underway on Friday with a pair of practices, and then a third on Saturday morning. The first practice airs on ESPN2 and then next two air on ESPNU. All three will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen is the pre-race weekend favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -105 odds to win. Leclerc follows at +135 and then it’s a sizable drop to Carlos Sainz at +1100. Defending champ Lewis Hamilton is listed at +3500.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 20th, 8:00 a.m., ESPN2

Practice 2: Friday, May 20th, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 3: Saturday, May 21st, 7:00 a.m., ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list