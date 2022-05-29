 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 practice start time: When the Spanish Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
General view taken during the first practice session at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 7, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

Formula 1 is headed back to Europe this week after a stop in Miami. The Spanish Grand Prix airs Sunday with Max Verstappen looking to claim his third straight victory. Charles Leclerc has emerged as his primary adversary, although Sergio Pérez has added a pair of second place finishes.

The race week gets underway on Friday with a pair of practices, and then a third on Saturday morning. The first practice airs on ESPN2 and then next two air on ESPNU. All three will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen is the pre-race weekend favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -105 odds to win. Leclerc follows at +135 and then it’s a sizable drop to Carlos Sainz at +1100. Defending champ Lewis Hamilton is listed at +3500.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 20th, 8:00 a.m., ESPN2
Practice 2: Friday, May 20th, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 3: Saturday, May 21st, 7:00 a.m., ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Spanish Grand Prix, starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
4 George Russell 63
5 Sergio Pérez 11
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Valtteri Bottas 77
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Mick Schumacher 47
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Pierre Gasly 10
15 Guanyu Zhou 24
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Fernando Alonso 14
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

More From DraftKings Nation