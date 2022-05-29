What time is the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 29 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just at or under four hours making this one of the longest races in the NASCAR calendar.

Kyle Larson is the reigning winner of the Coca-Cola 600, and he won the 2021 race in 3:58:45. In 2020, Brad Keselowski won in 4:29:55, while Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in 2019 in 4:50:09.

Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliott (+600), Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race.