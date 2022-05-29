How to watch NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 29 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just at or under four hours, making this one of the longest races in the NASCAR calendar.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliott (+600), Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Coca-Cola 600 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 29

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App