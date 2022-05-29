 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 29 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just at or under four hours, making this one of the longest races in the NASCAR calendar.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliott (+600), Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Coca-Cola 600 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 29
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

2022 Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Kurt Busch 45
3 Christopher Bell 20
4 Kyle Busch 18
5 William Byron 24
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Bubba Wallace 23
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Alex Bowman 48
10 Michael McDowell 34
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Daniel Suarez 99
13 Chase Elliott 9
14 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
15 Chase Briscoe 14
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Harrison Burton 21
18 Kevin Harvick 4
19 Chris Buescher 17
20 Justin Haley 31
21 Cole Custer 41
22 Ross Chastain 1
23 Joey Logano 22
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Ryan Preece 15
27 Noah Gragson 16
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 B.J. McLeod 78
32 Josh Bilicki 77
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Kaz Grala 50
35 Brad Keselowski 6
36 Kyle Larson 5
37 Corey LaJoie 7

