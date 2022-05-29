 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Charles Schwab Challenge, taking place in Fort Worth, TX in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being one of five invitational events on the PGA Tour, as well as one of the oldest stops played at the same course for decades, the Charles Schwab prize pool lags behind its peers in the five limited-field events each year.

While the Genesis Open in Los Angeles had a $12 million prize pool this year, and the Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill the same, the event formerly known as The Colonial remains at $8.4 million. They’ll likely want to increase that in subsequent years to maintain their status as a prestige event on Tour, as well as to attract the best players to Fort Worth each year.

The usual other benefits are on offer as well; a PGA Tour exemption thru 2024, spots in the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i in January, as well as a five-year exemption into this event if needed.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like based off this from The Golf News Net.

  1. $1,512,000
  2. $915,600
  3. $579,600
  4. $411,600
  5. $344,400
  6. $304,500
  7. $283,500
  8. $262,500
  9. $245,700
  10. $228,900
  11. $212,100
  12. $195,300
  13. $178,500
  14. $161,700
  15. $153,300
  16. $144,900
  17. $136,500
  18. $128,100
  19. $119,700
  20. $111,300
  21. $102,900
  22. $94,500
  23. $87,780
  24. $81,060
  25. $74,340
  26. $67,620
  27. $65,100
  28. $62,580
  29. $60,060
  30. $57,540
  31. $55,020
  32. $52,500
  33. $49,980
  34. $47,880
  35. $45,780
  36. $43,680
  37. $41,580
  38. $39,900
  39. $38,220
  40. $36,540
  41. $34,860
  42. $33,180
  43. $31,500
  44. $29,820
  45. $28,140
  46. $26,460
  47. $24,780
  48. $23,436
  49. $22,260
  50. $21,588
  51. $21,084
  52. $20,580
  53. $20,244
  54. $19,908
  55. $19,740
  56. $19,572
  57. $19,404
  58. $19,236
  59. $19,068
  60. $18,900
  61. $18,732
  62. $18,564
  63. $18,396
  64. $18,228
  65. $18,060

