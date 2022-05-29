How much will the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge win in 2022

Despite being one of five invitational events on the PGA Tour, as well as one of the oldest stops played at the same course for decades, the Charles Schwab prize pool lags behind its peers in the five limited-field events each year.

While the Genesis Open in Los Angeles had a $12 million prize pool this year, and the Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill the same, the event formerly known as The Colonial remains at $8.4 million. They’ll likely want to increase that in subsequent years to maintain their status as a prestige event on Tour, as well as to attract the best players to Fort Worth each year.

The usual other benefits are on offer as well; a PGA Tour exemption thru 2024, spots in the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i in January, as well as a five-year exemption into this event if needed.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like based off this from The Golf News Net.