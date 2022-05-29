 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NBA Finals preview: Celtics vs. Warriors

Here’s everything you need to know about the Celtics taking on the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

By DKNation Staff
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors talks with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics after the game on December 17, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It’ll be the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors facing off in the 2022 NBA Finals, with Game 1 set to tip Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at how both teams match up against each other heading into the final series of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Celtics vs. Warriors

Head-to-head record: Tied 1-1,
Overall record: Celtics 51-31, Warriors 53-29
Leading scorer on Celtics: Jayson Tatum
Leading scorer on Warriors: Stephen Curry

Odds to win series: Celtics +130, Warriors -150

The Celtics continued their perfect mark after losses in the playoffs, besting the Heat in Game 7 to win the series 4-3. This was revenge for Boston’s 2020 bubble loss to Miami in the conference finals, and now the team can set its sight on the Warriors. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a dynamic duo capable of taking over the game, but can a third scorer emerge to truly push the Warriors defensively? Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams are all pivotal rotation players for the Celtics, who have put together one of the most impressive second halves of a season in recent memory.

The Warriors may have caught some lucky breaks in the postseason, but nobody in the Bay Area is complaining. Golden State had inconsistent stretches for much of the playoffs, alternating between high-powered offensive efficiency and lackluster turnover-prone basketball. While the Warriors maintained great defensive poise throughout the postseason, the offense finally seemed to get going in the conference finals against the Mavericks. We’ll see if this will continue in the Finals.

