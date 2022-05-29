2022 NBA Finals schedule: Celtics vs. Warriors

The 2022 NBA Finals are set to begin Thursday, June 2 with Game 1 set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC. It’ll be the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors in this year’s Finals. The Celtics are looking to kickstart a window of contention, while the Warriors hope to extend their dynasty which began in the 2014-15 season.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals.

Celtics vs. Warriors schedule

Game 1: Celtics @ Warriors, Thursday, June 2, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Celtics @ Warriors, Sunday, June 5, 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Warriors @ Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Warriors @ Celtics, Friday, June 10, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 5: Celtics @ Warriors, Monday, June 13, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 6: Warriors @ Celtics, Thursday, June 16, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 7: Celtics @ Warriors, Sunday, June 19, 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC

*Games 5-7 if necessary