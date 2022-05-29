How to watch, what to watch for Stars vs. Gamblers in Week 7 of 2022 USFL season

The Philadelphia Stars and the Houston Gamblers will wrap up Week 7 of the USFL this Sunday when they kick off at 6 p.m. on Peacock. Here’s what you need to know about this matchup.

The Stars (3-3) have won three of their past four games after beginning the season 0-2. They have been a pass-first team for most of the season under QBs Case Cookus and the injured Bryan Scott. But the team had a well-rounded performance last week in its victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits. The defense created three turnovers, and running back Matt Colburn went off for 140 yards and three TD’s.

The Gamblers (1-5) have known only heartbreak as they have lost five consecutive games by a total of 15 points. Both of their past two losses have been by a single point. Quarterback Clayton Thorson paces the USFL with 10 passing scores. Houston has allowed the most points in the league, but linebacker Donald Payne can’t be blamed; he leads the league with 76 tackles, including 18 in Week 6.

How to watch Stars vs. Gamblers

Game date: Sunday, May 29

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Live stream: Peacock App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Stars -170, Gamblers +150

Point total: 44

Moneyline odds: Stars -3

Best bet: Stars -3

If history has taught us anything with these teams, it’s that this matchup will be high-scoring and close. Ultimately, the Stars seem to have too much firepower now as they have gotten their running game going. They should be able to win here by 5-7 points.

