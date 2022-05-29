How to watch, what to watch for Stallions vs. Maulers in Week 7 of 2022 USFL season

The Birmingham Stallions can clinch a USFL playoff spot this weekend. They will need some help, but a victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers will go a long way to achieving that goal. The two teams will kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Stallions (6-0) are the USFL’s highest-scoring team and its only undefeated team. Former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries last week in Birmingham’s 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers. That performance earned the big back USFL Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Maulers (1-5) have scored a league-low 76 points through six games, but new QB Vlad Lee has made the offense a little more exciting to watch, or at least more competitive. The Maulers have compiled nearly half of those points in their past two games.

How to watch Stallions vs. Maulers

Game date: Sunday, May 29

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Stallions -12.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline odds: Stallions -760, Maulers +560

Best bet: Maulers +12.5

It’s the biggest spread of the USFL season. Take Pittsburgh for the backdoor cover as the Maulers should be able to score enough to keep this game somewhat close. Although the Stallions won by 16 last week, they have typically claimed victory by 10 or fewer points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.