How many NBA championships have the Boston Celtics won?

The Boston Celtics are back in the NBA Finals in 2022 after defeating the Miami Heat 4-3 in the Eastern conference finals. This is Boston’s 21st appearance in the NBA Finals, although that number might be a bit misleading in regards to the franchise’s recent accomplishments.

The Celtics have won 17 titles, which is the most in the NBA. Boston won 13 of those 17 championships from 1956-57 to 1975-76, with Bill Russell and head coach Red Auerbach being the notable names for most of that run.

Boston then won three championships during the 1980s with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson and Robert Parrish anchoring the team. The 1986 Celtics are considered one of the best teams ever in league history.

It would be a long time before the Celtics made a return trip to the Finals, but Boston ultimately got back to the series in 2008 after making big trades for Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. The Celtics won that championship and made the Finals again with the same core in 2010, but lost to the Lakers.

Will this Celtics group be able to add an 18th banner to the TD Garden rafters?