 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Indy 500 starting grid: Pole position, lineup for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indy 500 takes place this Sunday. We’ve got the full starting grid after last weekend’s qualifying.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Pole sitter Scott Dixon (10) poses with the pole award for a front row photo for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock Premium. Hélio Castroneves is the reigning winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves has this work cut out for him if he is looking to be the first winner of back-to-back Indianapolis 500s since he achieved the feat in 2001 and 2002. He will start 27th in the field after not having a good run at qualifying.

Scott Dixon has the honor of starting in the pole position. He earned the spot in qualifying a week ago. Dixon won the Indy 500 in 2008 when he was also on the pole. Dixon also had the pole in 2015, 2017 and 2021, but is still looking for his second win at the race.

Dixon has the best odds to win the 2022 Indianapolis 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Alex Palou (+600), Pato O’Ward (+900), Rinus Veekay (+1100) and Josef Newgarden (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Starting lineup

2022 Indy 500 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Scott Dixon 9
2 Álex Palou 10
3 Rinus VeeKay 21
4 Ed Carpenter 33
5 Marcus Ericsson 8
6 Tony Kanaan 1
7 Pato O'Ward 5
8 Felix Rosenqvist 7
9 Romain Grosjean 28
10 Takuma Sato 51
11 Will Power 12
12 Jimmie Johnson 48
13 David Malukas 18
14 Josef Newgarden 2
15 Santino Ferrucci 23
16 Simon Pagenaud 60
17 J. R. Hildebrand 11
18 Conor Daly 20
19 Callum Ilott 77
20 Alexander Rossi 27
21 Graham Rahal 15
22 Sage Karam 24
23 Marco Andretti 98
24 Devlin DeFrancesco 29
25 Colton Herta 26
26 Scott McLaughlin 3
27 Hélio Castroneves 6
28 Kyle Kirkwood 14
29 Dalton Kellett 4
30 Juan Pablo Montoya 6
31 Christian Lundgaard 30
32 Jack Harvey 45

More From DraftKings Nation