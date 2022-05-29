Indy 500 starting grid: Pole position, lineup for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock Premium. Hélio Castroneves is the reigning winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves has this work cut out for him if he is looking to be the first winner of back-to-back Indianapolis 500s since he achieved the feat in 2001 and 2002. He will start 27th in the field after not having a good run at qualifying.

Scott Dixon has the honor of starting in the pole position. He earned the spot in qualifying a week ago. Dixon won the Indy 500 in 2008 when he was also on the pole. Dixon also had the pole in 2015, 2017 and 2021, but is still looking for his second win at the race.

Dixon has the best odds to win the 2022 Indianapolis 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Alex Palou (+600), Pato O’Ward (+900), Rinus Veekay (+1100) and Josef Newgarden (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Starting lineup