What channel is airing Indy 500 on Sunday?

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock Premium. Helio Castroneves is the reigning winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon has the honor of starting in the pole position. He earned the spot in qualifying a week ago. Dixon won the Indy 500 in 2008 when he was also on the pole. Dixon also had the pole in 2015, 2017 and 2021, but is still looking for his second win at the race.

Dixon has the best odds to win the 2022 Indianapolis 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Alex Palou (+600), Pato O’Ward (+900), Rinus Veekay (+1100) and Josef Newgarden (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

2022 Indy 500 TV schedule

Date: Sunday, May 29th

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium

Starting Lineup