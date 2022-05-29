 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is airing Indy 500 on Sunday?

We go over how you can watch the Indianapolis 500 via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
NTT IndyCar series driver Takuma Sato (51) leads a pack of cars into turn one during practice for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock Premium. Helio Castroneves is the reigning winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon has the honor of starting in the pole position. He earned the spot in qualifying a week ago. Dixon won the Indy 500 in 2008 when he was also on the pole. Dixon also had the pole in 2015, 2017 and 2021, but is still looking for his second win at the race.

Dixon has the best odds to win the 2022 Indianapolis 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Alex Palou (+600), Pato O’Ward (+900), Rinus Veekay (+1100) and Josef Newgarden (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

2022 Indy 500 TV schedule

Date: Sunday, May 29th
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium

Starting Lineup

2022 Indy 500 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Scott Dixon 9
2 Álex Palou 10
3 Rinus VeeKay 21
4 Ed Carpenter 33
5 Marcus Ericsson 8
6 Tony Kanaan 1
7 Pato O'Ward 5
8 Felix Rosenqvist 7
9 Romain Grosjean 28
10 Takuma Sato 51
11 Will Power 12
12 Jimmie Johnson 48
13 David Malukas 18
14 Josef Newgarden 2
15 Santino Ferrucci 23
16 Simon Pagenaud 60
17 J. R. Hildebrand 11
18 Conor Daly 20
19 Callum Ilott 77
20 Alexander Rossi 27
21 Graham Rahal 15
22 Sage Karam 24
23 Marco Andretti 98
24 Devlin DeFrancesco 29
25 Colton Herta 26
26 Scott McLaughlin 3
27 Hélio Castroneves 6
28 Kyle Kirkwood 14
29 Dalton Kellett 4
30 Juan Pablo Montoya 6
31 Christian Lundgaard 30
32 Jack Harvey 45

