Indy 500 purse: How much prize money does winner receive?

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock Premium. Helio Castroneves is the reigning winner of the Indianapolis 500.

In 2021, he took home $1,828,305 of the total purse for the race. The payout for winning the Indy 500 had been increasing over the years but took a big step back during the pandemic. Simon Pagenaud took home $2,669,529 when he won in 2019 and Takuma Sato earned only $1,370,500 when he won in 2020. The payout for the 2022 winner hasn’t been released yet and neither has the total purse.

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 should see numbers tracking upwards back to where they were before the pandemic. With that in mind, the 2022 winner can be expected to take home around $2.3 million depending on how the total purse shapes out.

2022 Indy 500 pole winner Scott Dixon has the best odds to win the 2022 Indianapolis 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Alex Palou (+600), Pato O’Ward (+900), Rinus Veekay (+1100) and Josef Newgarden (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.