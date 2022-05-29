Double or Nothing 2022: How to watch and what to watch for AEW May PPV

AEW has descended upon Sin City for Memorial Day weekend and will come live Sunday for the fourth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Four titles will be on the line for the show as well as an “Anarchy in the Arena” match and the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing

Date: Sunday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Buy-In’ preshow begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: Double or Nothing will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for AEW Double or Nothing

The main event of the show will be a one-on-one bout for the AEW World Championship as “Hangman” Adam Page puts his belt on the line against CM Punk. While not necessarily becoming a full-blown heel, Page has dialed up his intensity in recent weeks and finally struck Punk in the face on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

After months of build, we’ll get the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for both the men and women. On the men’s side, Samoa Joe will face Adam Cole and on the women’s side, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will go head-to-head with Ruby Soho.

The show will also feature Wardlow vs. MJF where if Wardlow wins, he’ll finally be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If he loses, he will be barred from signing with AEW. We’ll also get a 10-man Anarchy in the Arena match.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Owen Hart Tournament Men’s Final - Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Tournament Women’s Final - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs Wardlow

Jericho Appreciation vs. Eddie Kingston, Proud and Powerful, and Blackpool Combat Club (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling

*Card subject to change