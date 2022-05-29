Full card for Double or Nothing

AEW has set up shop in Las Vegas this weekend for its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, taking place on Sunday, May 29. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Bleacher Report for $50.

The show will be headlined by the main event for the AEW World Championship as “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his belt against CM Punk. This program began a few months ago when Punk declared his intentions to claim the AEW title. In the weeks since, Page has developed more intensity when addressing Punk, causing the challenger to question why the champ is making this match so personal. The two finally came face-to-face on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, resulting in Page punching Punk in the face.

The show will feature the two finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments on the men’s and women’s sides. On the men’s side, Samoa Joe will battle Adam Cole while on the women’s side, Dr. Britt Baker. D.M.D. will go one-on-one with Ruby Soho.

The feud between MJF and Wardlow will come to an end as the two will battle each other in a singles bout. If Wardlow wins, he’ll be finally freed from his contract with MJF. If MJF loses, Wardlow will be banned from ever signing with AEW.

Also on the show, Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Serena Deeb. And there will be a 10-man “Anarchy in the Arena” match.

Here is the current card for Double or Nothing on Sunday:

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Owen Hart Tournament Men’s Final - Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Tournament Women’s Final - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs Wardlow

Jericho Appreciation vs. Eddie Kingston, Proud and Powerful, and Blackpool Combat Club (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling

*Card subject to change